Top tweets: Microsoft’s collaboration with FedEx and more

Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q1 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 517 disruptive tech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q1 2022: Top five

1. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Microsoft’s collaboration with FedEx on the logistics as a service platform for ecommerce

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of technology company Microsoft Corporation, shared an article on its partnership with transport company FedEx for a new cross-platform logistics solution to make the ecommerce landscape more competitive and to improve customer engagement and expand shipping options. The article noted that the collaboration will integrate FedEx network intelligence with Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities to support retailers, brands, and merchants. The companies have been using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to extract new information from the millions of packages that having been passing through their networks to deliver better customer experiences, the article further detailed.

Microsoft and FedEx collaborated in 2020 to enable businesses dramatic transition to digital commerce due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was then that the companies set out to merge Microsoft Azure technology with FedEx Surround solution that provided advanced monitoring of time-sensitive and urgent shipments, the article highlighted. The new phase of the partnership aimed to give the same push to bolster supply chains and improve e-commerce experiences for customers, brands, and merchants alike, the article noted.

The Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management solution combines data and AI to develop an omnichannel order management application that merges with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and can also use other systems such as mobile apps, online e-commerce marketplaces, social commerce, and traditional ordering channels like brick and mortar point-of-sale or electronic data interchange (EDI). The article highlighted that the new platform will be accessible to US customers in the second half of 2022.

Today, we're expanding our partnership with @FedEx, bringing together their data and insights with the Microsoft Cloud to provide merchants with better visibility into their supply chains and offer customers more integrated and efficient ways to shop. https://t.co/nmDkuwXtsH — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 24, 2022

Username: Satya Nadella

Twitter handle: @satyanadella

Likes: 2,026

Retweets: 242

2. Bernard Moon’s tweet on the latest tech predictions for 2022

Bernard Moon, co-founder and partner at a venture capital firm SparkLabs Group, shared some technology predictions for 2022, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, 3D printing, and commercial banking. Moon discussed how NFTs are shifting beyond money laundering and are becoming popular in niche circles and the tech media. He also stated that 3D printing technology will become particularly significant in 2022, right from building 3D-printed biological materials to 3D-printed houses that are quicker to build and sustainable, and for building rockets as well.

With respect to commercial banking, Moon highlighted that a majority of retail investors will be keen on earning interest on Bitcoin from the products their bank provided. In addition, a Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco presentation revealed that about 60% of crypto investors would definitely use their bank for cryptocurrency investments if permitted, while 30% stated that they may go through the bank for investments in crypto-related products.

Username: Bernard Moon

Twitter handle: @bernardmoon

Likes: 1,854

Retweets: 158

3. Andy Jassy’tweet on Amazon launching its first-ever physical apparel store

Andy Jassy, president and CEO at the ecommerce company Amazon, shared an article on the company launching its first-ever apparel physical store, Amazon Style, in Los Angeles using ML and other technologies to create more personalised and convenient shopping experiences for its customers. The article detailed that the in-store experience is built to inspire, where customers can use the Amazon Shopping app to just scan the item’s QR codes to check for sizes, colours, ratings, and other products’ details. The store also uses ML algorithms to provide tailored, real-time recommendations for every customer as they shop.

Amazon Style also allows customers to scan items requested for from fitting rooms, the article noted. For instance, customers can choose to shop from the fitting rooms, and can request more styles and sizes that can be delivered to the rooms in just a few minutes. This form of quick delivery is offered by the physical store’s on-site operations, bolstered by advanced technologies and processes used at the company’s fulfilment centres, the article highlighted.

Very excited to share this with customers…we're opening Amazon Style, our first-ever physical store for apparel. It will be located in L.A. and use machine learning and a unique store design to create a customized experience for each shopper. https://t.co/rKsQAVPYqW — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) January 20, 2022

Username: Andy Jassy

Twitter handle: @ajassy

Likes: 673

Retweets: 102

4. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on the electric aircraft called Transwing

Evan Kirstel, chief digital evangelist at the marketing firm eViRa Health, shared a video on Transwing, an electric aircraft with unique folding wings. The wings are designed to lift the aircraft off the ground like a helicopter, the video illustrated. It also allows the aircraft to fly like a usual airplane.

The video further demonstrated that Transwing has the same cruise and top speed profile when compared to a conventional aircraft of the same size. However, it requires only about one-fourth of the landing space that a normal aircraft requires. Transwing is also built to mimic the agile take-off and landing of a drone, with the economical long-range horizontal flight of an airplane, the video highlighted.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Likes: 130

Retweets: 58

5. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on BMW’s launch of its iX Flow colour-changing SUV

Harold Sinnott, a digital consultant and technology influencer, shared a video on luxury vehicles and motorcycles manufacturer, BMW launching its iX Flow colour-changing sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the CES 2022. The video demonstrated that the vehicle is covered in clear-coated monochrome E Ink films, similar to the technology used in e-readers like the Amazon’s Kindle.

The material enables the iX Flow to change its colour from white, black, and grey, the video illustrated, as well as to display information like the battery status. The vehicle also reduces the need for air conditioning depending on the outside weather, and reflects sunlight to better the SUV’s overall functioning.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Likes: 87

Retweets: 102