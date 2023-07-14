Credit: Shutterstock / mundissima

Twitter has announced it will be making some of its content creators eligible to receive a piece of the company’s ad revenue – similar to the setup of other popular content-sharing sites like YouTube.

Elon Musk’s social media platform said on Thursday that select Twitter content creators will be able to get some of the ad revenue earnt from advertisements in their replies.

The news comes after billionaire Musk has been radicial changes to the social media platform in a mission to make the site “revenue-focused”.

Twitter began to offer users the chance to offer paid subscription on their accounts earlier this year.

“Giving content creators a slice of the advertising pie is an enticing prospect – one that could go two ways,” Julie Lock, UK and Ireland marketing director at HubSpot, told Verdict.

Lock added: “Twitter could become inundated with content creators looking to cash in on this offering – or, it will lead to the more strategic placement of relevant adverts.”

Lock believes the move could give brands “a real opportunity to appear alongside content that aligns to their message and purpose”.

Twitter confirmed that eligible creators will have to have at least 5m impressions a month for the past 3 months.

“Twitter will need to be mindful when considering which creators are eligible to avoid too many ad units per page and inauthentic content,” Lock said.

“Ultimately, if Twitter remains serious about increasing its active users while having a sustainable business model, then it still needs to prioritise the user experience above all else.”