Top tweets on tech in December 2020

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on evolution of technology

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, a cloud-based software enterprise, tweeted on how technology has undergone radical transformation in the last six decades. He posted two contrasting pictures with one depicting 13 people delivering one computer in 1950s, while in 2020 a single person can carry more than 13 systems in one hand.

Vala says that humans need not even hold computers by end of this decade as ambient computing through wearables, voice–user interface (UI) and extended reality will enable everyone to be connected across the world.

1957: 13 people were required to deliver one computer 2020: person can hold more than 13 computers in one hand 2030: we no longer hold computers — ambient computing via wearables, extended reality (AR/VR), and voice-UI connected everything (both photos are at same location) pic.twitter.com/edut4uFrRf — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 26, 2020

2. Eric Pilkington’s tweet on wearable gadgets identifying Covid-19 symptoms

Eric Pilkington, senior partner and managing director at IBM, shared an article about wearable gadgets’ role in identifying Covid-19 in a person even before symptoms show up. The Oura Ring, a sleep tracker worn on finger, monitors body temperatures regularly and spots Covid-19 sooner.

The gadget was not specifically developed to track Covid-19 patients but marks the first step in understanding how temperatures can help in diagnosing and predicting illnesses. A study conducted using the ring showed that three quarters of participants had elevated temperatures before they reported infections.

Results of the study showed that continuous temperature scanning may help in detecting unreported cases since symptoms can sometimes go unnoticed.

Researchers at the UCSF and UCSD have shown that constant temperature surveillance could be a promising method for detecting and predicting the onset of fever in COVID-19. #COVID19 #DigitalHealth #WearableTech #Wearables #Healthcarehttps://t.co/Ynzpi2ir1Y — epilkington (@epilkington) December 18, 2020

3. Glen Gilmore’s tweet on shoes that prevent falls

Glen Gilmore, a digital marketing consultant, tweeted on B-shoes, a special type of shoes developed by innovators at UNILAD Tech, that help in preventing falls. The shoes are equipped with sensors that can predict the wearer’s steps.

The shoes’ mini-treadmill like system is activated just as the wearer is about to fall, which helps the person regain balance. This type of shoes can be very useful for geriatrics, according to the video.

4. Sean Gardner’s tweet on ‘Smart Necklace’ for women

Sean Gardner, a digital marketer and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist, tweeted on Leaf Wearables, a safety technology company, developing Safer Pro, a device that records audio and sends out alerts. The device can be worn as a necklace and can help in protecting women from sexual assault.

Leaf Wearables developed the device as part of Women’s Safety XPRIZE, a global competition where participants were asked to build a device that sends emergency alert within 90 seconds and costs below $40. The company won $1m prize for the device in the competition against 85 teams from 18 countries, for its speed and cost ($28.5). The device works everywhere even in rural areas and places with poor wireless networks.

5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on correlation between stretchable systems and wearable devices

Evan Kirstel, co-founder at eViRa Health, a network of B2B health and technology experts, shared an article about the possibility of using stretchable micro-supercapacitors that will collect energy emanated from human breathing and movement for use in wearable devices that monitor health.

The batteries and supercapacitors that are currently used in wearable and stretchable health-monitoring devices are not equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Micro-supercapacitors are a viable alternative for lithium-ion batteries used in wearable devices as they have a smaller footprint and high power density. They also have the ability to charge and discharge quickly.

Stretchable micro-supercapacitors to self-power wearable devices https://t.co/IEHUJrG3aG — Evan Kirstel #CES2021 (@EvanKirstel) December 9, 2020

