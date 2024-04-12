The UK and South Korea announced today (12 April) that they will co-host the AI Seoul Summit on 21–22 May 2024.
The summit is intended to be a continuation of the UK’s global AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park last November.
Like the UK’s prior event, the AI Seoul Summit will host discussions on the safe and ethical development of AI.
AI developers are expected to make further commitments to the future of its development and regulation.
The UK Government stated that the event will host talks centred around fostering inclusivity in AI and how attendees can democratise the technology.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will co-host a talk on the first day of the event.
UK technology and science secretary Michelle Donelan stated that the UK Government would ensure that the event consolidates an international agenda on AI safety.
“If we continue to bring international governments and a broad range of voices together, I have every confidence that we can continue to develop a global approach, which will allow us to realise the transformative potential of this generation-defining technology safely and responsibly,” Donelan stated.
Alongside the summit, the first iteration of the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety will be published.
The report will be a culmination of research conducted by Canadian computer scientist Yoshua Bengio, who has previously been the recipient of the Turing Prize.
“The AI Safety Summit held in Bletchley, UK, last year marked a milestone in which the government, industry and academia coming together to address the potential risks of AI, and I am pleased that the Republic of Korea takes the baton from the UK,” South Korean science minister Lee Jong-Ho said.
“We hope that the AI Seoul Summit will serve as an opportunity to strengthen global cooperation on not only AI safety but also AI innovation and inclusion, and promote sustainable AI development,” he said.