The UK and US governments have signed a memorandum of understanding in a partnership to tackle AI safety and ethics.
The framework for testing AI models will include testing at least one publicly available AI model in a joint testing exercise.
The UK and US previously pledged to work together on AI safety during the UK’s AI Safety Summit in November 2023 at Bletchley Park.
Under the partnership, the UK’s AI Safety Institute will share its research with the US. The countries have also committed to partnering with other countries on AI safety.
The UK’s Science, Technology and Innovation Secretary, Michelle Donelan, described the partnership as a “landmark moment” in AI development.
“We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a shared global issue,” she said, “Only by working together can we address the technology’s risks head on and harness its enormous potential to help us all live easier and healthier lives.”
The AI partnership will be modelled after an existing partnership between the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters and the US National Security Agency.
Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, head of AI research at business software company Zoho Corporation, stated that collaboration with the US was a necessary step in the UK’s journey to becoming a leader in AI.
“AI is already playing a significant role for businesses in areas such as data analysis, forecasting and customer experience to enhance the efficiency of day-to-day operations,” he said, “but to maximise the benefits AI offers, it is also important to promote trust and safety in its development and adoption.”
Trust and safety, Ramamoorthy said, are paramount to developing AI for widespread use in business.
AI is being rapidly deployed in business worldwide. According to forecasts from research and analysis company GlobalData, the global AI market will be worth over $909bn by 2030 having achieved a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030.