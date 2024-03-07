The UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) opened applications to its Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund (EBSF), which aims to foster pro-innovation regulatory reforms, last month.
Regulators are encouraged to present projects to the fund, with the aim of expediting regulatory reforms for products produced by engineering biology.
The fund is poised to allocate up to £5m across two funding rounds, with £1.8m designated for the first round and £3m for the second.
In the event of remaining funds after the second round, a potential third round may be considered, with up to £200,000 earmarked for program costs.
The inaugural round of the competition is open for submissions from 1 February 2024 to 19 April 2024, while the second round is due to begin towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.
DSIT will invest up to £5m in between three to five regulator-led sandbox projects, each lasting between 6 to 24 months.
These projects aim to champion pro-innovation regulations for engineering biology-derived products and services, fostering regulatory reform.
The overarching aim is to establish a regulatory system that is pro-innovation, easy to navigate, and conducive to the widespread commercialisation of science and technology.
The funding process involves two rounds, with a maximum bid amount of £1.6m. All activities associated with the sandbox projects and the EBSF must conclude by 31 March 2027. For a 24-month sandbox, the project must commence by 1 April 2025.
The primary objective of the fund is to expedite regulatory reforms for engineering biology-derived products and enhance the quality of regulator decision-making in assessing these products.
