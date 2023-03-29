Credit: Panuwat Sikham

Today (29th March), the UK government announced the launch of its first artificial intelligence (AI) whitepaper to gain public trust and lead the way in responsible AI innovation.

The AI white paper will set out a new approach to regulating artificial intelligence by following five principles, including safety, transparency and safety – setting a national blueprint for regulators and businesses to follow.

“AI has the potential to make Britain a smarter, healthier and happier place to live and work.

Artificial intelligence is no longer the stuff of science fiction, and the pace of AI development is staggering, so we need to have rules to ensure it is developed safely,” science, innovation, and technology secretary, Michelle Donelan, said.

“Our new approach is based on strong principles so that people can trust businesses to unleash the technology of tomorrow,” she continues.

The AI white paper will create a welcoming environment for businesses to flourish safely and ethically.

Organisations are often held back because of confusing legal regimes and financial burdens. This new government incentive will minimise these difficulties.

Ed Stacey, a managing partner at UK venture capital firm, IQ Capital, told Verdict: “The government’s AI white paper provides welcome detail on plans to turbocharge growth in this key area of the economy, in particular the £2 million dedicated to an AI Sandbox trial to help businesses test AI rules before getting them to market.”

Stacey adds, “an AI Sandbox can build public trust and will make it easier for businesses to innovate, grow and create jobs.”

Organisations and the public can share their views on the white paper plans to encourage trust and transparency.

“The most important challenge for successful implementation is providing a trusted and capable environment,” claims Stacey.

“It needs to be made accessible to everyone [including public], including even potential hackers that can ethically test the security of parts of the system.”