Plans are underway to support 98 AI projects across 200 UK businesses and research organisations with a government investment of £32m.
AI companies improving safety on construction sites, reducing railway repair times and cutting emissions across supply chains are amongst those set to receive part of the announced funding.
Feryal Clark, Minister for Digital Government and AI said: “AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK. Support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them.
“We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.”
A project led by Nottingham-based Anteam will work with the NHS to improve the efficiency of deliveries by matching the delivery needs of retailers and hospitals to existing delivery journeys, unlocking under-utilised capacity and delivering a better patient experience.
An investment of £165,000 has been awarded to V-Lab Ltd to help fund its immersive, scenario-based simulations of construction sites – used to train workers on risk assessments and safety protocols.
Hack Partners will also lead on the development of an entirely autonomous system which can monitor, manage, and identify defects on rail infrastructure across the country boosting the efficiency and safety of the UK’s railway network.
Projects that receive funding have a wide range of applications including uses within agriculture, logistics, transport, health and safety, and broadcast media.
The funding will specifically support solutions in ‘high growth’ industries, ensuring AI is at the heart of driving efficiency across key areas of the economy.
Funding is provided through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund to secure the UK’s global leadership in emerging and future AI technologies, and projects are delivered through the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme.
Additional support will also be provided including access to training and scientific expertise, expert advice and guidance, and collaboration between businesses and developers.