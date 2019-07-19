Total industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $30.08bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 20.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $37.87bn.

The UK held a 4.3% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $697.02bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 654 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 3.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 3.3% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 48.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $14.71bn, against the overall value of $30.08bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Natura Cosmeticos’ $3.7bn acquisition of Avon Products.

In second place was the $3.5bn asset transaction with Refinitiv by Deutsche Borse and in third place was Agapier Investments’ $2.83bn stake acquisition of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

The $2.68bn asset transaction with ConocoPhillips by Chrysaor Holdings and Ithaca Energy’s acquisition of Chevron North Sea for $2bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

