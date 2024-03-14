The UK government has launched a publicity campaign across print, online, and podcasts in Italy and Spain to foster collaboration with UK researchers through the Horizon Europe organisation.
Horizon Europe, with approximately £80bn in grants, is a seven-year European Union scientific research initiative, offering opportunities for collaboration between UK, Italian, Spanish, and other international partners.
Horizon Europe is the European Union’s biggest funding programme for research and innovation. The programme constitutes the world’s largest collaborative research initiative and is scheduled to run until 2027.
The average grant of £450k per UK business or researcher offers a substantial opportunity for crucial R&D initiatives spanning health and the environment.
Italy and Spain have historically collaborated with the UK in international scientific organisations like CERN and share interests in climate change and quantum physics.
In a statement, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation said the campaign aims to highlight the benefits of partnering with the UK’s researchers in space, life sciences, and access to new markets.
Notable successes, from UK firms already benefiting from Horizon funding, include Nova Innovation and The Floow.
The campaign encourages Italian and Spanish firms, scientists, and researchers to leverage the UK’s associate status in Horizon Europe, offering practical support through Innovate UK’s website and events.
The campaign emphasises the limitless possibilities of collaboration in Horizon Europe and seeks to maximize the potential of scientific innovation across borders.
In January 2024, UK Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan told an audience in London of her ambition for half of future EU unicorns to be British.
Donelan stated that the UK government would continue to support scaleups after citing that the number of people employed in tech startups in the UK has nearly tripled since 2018 to 1.8 million.