The UK technology industry saw a drop of 2.9% in overall deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 101 deals worth $839.16m were announced in April 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 104 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 55 deals which accounted for 54.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 33 deals, followed by private equity with 13 transactions, respectively accounting for 32.7% and 12.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $489.39m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $340.13m and $9.64m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 60.7% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $509m, against the overall value of $839.16m recorded for the month. The top announced UK technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Salesforce.Com’s $300m acquisition of Salesforce.org EMEA.

In second place was the $92m stake acquisition of FutureLearn by SEEK and in third place was Acequia Capital Management, Augmentum Fintech, B&Y Venture Partners, Crane Venture Partners, CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, Fin Venture Capital, IDInvest Partners, M12, Plug and Play Tech Center, Salesforce Ventures, SBI Investment, Talis Capital, TempoCap, Tuesday Capital and Wellington Partners Venture Capital’s $50m venture financing of Onfido.

The $34m acquisition of Akkroo by Integrate and AirTree Ventures, Elephant Partners and Summit Partners’ venture financing of A Cloud Guru for $33m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

