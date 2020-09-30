The UK technology industry saw a drop of 19.3% in overall deal activity during August 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 92 deals worth $1.42bn were announced in August 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 114 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 50 deals which accounted for 54.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 37 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 40.2% and 5.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $1.16bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $211.36m and $48.1m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 87.4% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.24bn, against the overall value of $1.42bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of RWS and SDL for $1.12bn

2) The $35m venture financing of CloudPay by Pinnacle Investment Partners, Rho Ventures and Runway Growth Capital

3) Amadeus Capital Partners, Endeavour Vision, Gilde Investment Management, IPF Management, LSP Health Economics Fund 2, MTIP MedTech Innovation Partners and Optum Ventures’ $30m venture financing of Lumeon

4) The $29.77m private equity deal with The 4th Utility by DIF Core Infrastructure Fund II

5) Abramovich, GEM Capital and Norma Investments’ venture financing of 110 Industries for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

