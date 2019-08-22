The UK technology industry saw a drop of 4.7% in overall deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 102 deals worth $647.4m were announced in July 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 107 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 60 deals which accounted for 58.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 29 deals, followed by private equity with 13 transactions, respectively accounting for 28.4% and 12.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $314.46m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $296.09m and $36.86m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 52.2% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $338.15m, against the overall value of $647.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ares Capital and LDC (Managers)’s $127.03m private equity deal with Onecom

2) The $62.7m private equity deal with Community Fibre by Amber Infrastructure and Rpmi

3) K1 Investment Management’s $60m private equity deal with Graduway

4) The $55m venture financing of ContractPod Technologies by Eagle Proprietary Investments and Insight Partners

5) Clairvest Equity Partners V and Clairvest Group’s private equity deal with FSB Technology (UK) for $33.42m.

