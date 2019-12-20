The UK technology industry saw a drop of 2.7% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 109 deals worth $6.35bn were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 112 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 57 deals which accounted for 52.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 46 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 42.2% and 5.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $3.01bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3bn and $329.73m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 95.7% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.07bn, against the overall value of $6.35bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Blackstone Group’s $3bn private equity deal with MagicLab

2) The $2.97bn acquisition of Sumo Group by Tencent Holdings

3) Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management and Summit Partners’ $40m venture financing of Immersive Labs

4) The $37m venture financing of Eigen Technologies by Dawn Capital and Lakestar Capital

5) Toadman Interactive’s acquisition of Sold Out Sales & Marketing for $27.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term 'acquisition' refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.