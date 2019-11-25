The UK technology industry saw a rise of 1.8% in overall deal activity during October 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 115 deals worth $7bn were announced in October 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 113 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 71 deals which accounted for 61.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 37 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 32.2% and 6.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $3.97bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.56bn and $472.27m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94.3% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.61bn, against the overall value of $7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

2) The $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group by Cellnex Telecom

3) Cancom’s $88.48m acquisition of Novosco

4) The $77.27m venture financing of Pollinate Networks by EFM Asset Management, Mastercard, Motive Partners and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group

5) Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and One Peak Partners’ venture financing of Coople (UK) for $32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

