The UK technology industry saw a rise of 11.2% in overall deal activity during October 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 129 deals worth $3.68bn were announced in October 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 116 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 67 deals which accounted for 51.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 44 deals, followed by private equity with 18 transactions, respectively accounting for 34.1% and 14% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $2.76bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $669.09m and $256.66m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 89.4% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.29bn, against the overall value of $3.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

2) The $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech by ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital

3) BlackLine’s $150m acquisition of Rimilia Europe

4) The $50.23m private equity deal with The Access Group (UK) by HgCapital Trust and TA Associates AdvisoryLtd.

5) General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group’s venture financing of Envisics for $50m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

