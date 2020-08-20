The UK technology industry saw a drop of 10.7% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 310 deals worth $23.04bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 347 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 197 deals which accounted for 63.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 84 deals, followed by private equity with 29 transactions, respectively accounting for 27.1% and 9.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $19.83bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.17bn and $1.05bn, respectively.

The UK technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $21.01bn, against the overall value of $23.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media for $18.82bn

2) The $1bn private equity deal with Global Technical Realty by KKR &Inc

3) Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s $500m private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide

4) The $353.08m acquisition of Moka International by T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.)

5) Keysight Technologies’ acquisition of TestPlant Europe for $330m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

