The UK technology industry saw a drop of 2.4% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 332 deals worth $51.19bn were announced in Q3 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 340 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 188 deals which accounted for 56.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 117 deals, followed by private equity with 27 transactions, respectively accounting for 35.2% and 8.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $49.44bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.45bn and $299.51m, respectively.

The UK technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 96% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $49.12bn, against the overall value of $51.19bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) NVIDIA’s $40bn acquisition of ARM

2) The $6.8bn merger of Clarivate Analytics (US) and CPA Global

3) The $1.12bn merger of RWS and SDL

4) The $1bn acquisition of OneWeb by Bharti Global, Hughes Network Systems, UK Secretary of State for Business and Energy and Industrial Strategy

5) One Equity Partners’s venture financing of Infobip for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

