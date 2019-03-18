The UK technology industry saw a rise of 40.6% in the overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 367 deals worth $8.36bn were announced in Q4 2018, as against the last four-quarter average of 261 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 179 deals which accounted for 48.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 136 deals, followed by private equity with 52 transactions, respectively accounting for 37.1% and 14.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $5.31bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.59bn and $1.46bn, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 66.2% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $5.53bn, against the overall value of $8.36bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Evergreen Coast Capital and Siris Capital Group’s $4.4bn private equity deal with Travelport Worldwide.

In second place was the $480.93m private equity deal with SSE Enterprise Telecoms by Infracapital Partners and in third place was Apple’s $300m asset transaction with Dialog Semiconductor.

The $200m venture financing of Graphcore by Amadeus Capital Partners, Atomico Ventures, Bayerische Motoren Werke, C4 Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Draper Esprit, Foundation Capital, Merian Global Investors, Microsoft, Pitango Venture Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Samsung Group, Sequoia Capital and Sofina and DD3 Capital Partners’ venture financing of Selina for $150m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.