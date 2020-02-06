The UK technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 343 deals worth $11.63bn were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 343 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 185 deals which accounted for 53.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 127 deals, followed by private equity with 31 transactions, respectively accounting for 37.03% and 9.04% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $7.1bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.48bn and $1.05bn, respectively.

The UK technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 86.4% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $10.05bn, against the overall value of $11.63bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

2) The $3bn private equity deal with MagicLab by The Blackstone Group

3) Cellnex Telecom’s $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group

4) The $506.63m acquisition of Wireless Infrastructure Group by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

5) NCR’s acquisition of Zynstra for $129.93m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.