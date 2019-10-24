The UK technology industry saw a drop of 5.4% in overall deal activity during September 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_9_2019_technology_United_Kingdom____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 105 deals worth $675.66m were announced in September 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 111 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 56 deals which accounted for 53.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 41 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 39.1% and 7.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $367.27m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $280.18m and $28.21m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 56.8% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $383.51m, against the overall value of $675.66m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ceres Bidco’s $231.97m acquisition of StatPro Group

2) The $70m venture financing of Snyk by Accel, Boldstart Ventures and GV Management Co

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) DMG ventures, Entree Capital, Octopus Ventures and Stride.VC’s $30.39m venture financing of Cazoo

4) The $26.15m acquisition of APC Technology Group by Specialist Components

5) K1 Investment Management’s private equity deal with AppLearn for $25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.