The UK technology industry saw a drop of 4.4% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 110 deals worth $40.98bn were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 115 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 66 deals which accounted for 60% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 34 deals, followed by private equity with ten transactions, respectively accounting for 30.9% and 9.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $40.17bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $563.72m and $239.71m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.9% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $40.52bn, against the overall value of $40.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) NVIDIA’s $40bn acquisition of ARM

2) The $200m venture financing of Snyk by Addition Ventures

3) Oaktree Capital Management’s $127.41m private equity deal with Zzoomm

4) The $102.4m private equity deal with Connexin by Whitehelm Capital

5) Boxlight’s acquisition of Sahara Presentation Systems for $94.23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

