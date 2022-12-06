UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.4% in November 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 10.4% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.39% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.16% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 1.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.05% in November 2022, registering a 20.07% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.23% share, a decrease of 35.06% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.55%, registering a 21.02% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8.85%, down 43.36% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.15% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Comcast posted 77 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 32.76% over the previous month, followed by Fujitsu with 56 jobs and a 43.59% growth. Wipro with 51 IT jobs and Jacobs Solutions with 48 jobs, recorded a 30.14% decline and a 28.36% decrease, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a decline of 18.52% with 44 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.84%, down by 33.37% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.19% share, registered a decline of 13.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.22% share, down 23.9% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.75%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.