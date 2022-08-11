UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.1% in July 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered an 11.1% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.88% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.43% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.12% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.38% in July 2022, registering a 4.82% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.09% share, an increase of 5.61% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.29%, registering a 1.78% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8%, down 4.26% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

BT Group posted 55 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 8.33% over the previous month, followed by Comcast with 52 jobs and a 40.23% drop. Fujitsu with 47 IT jobs and Yelp with 41 jobs, recorded a 51.61% growth and a 215.38% growth, respectively, while Liberty Global recorded an increase of 90% with 38 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.51%, down by 3.93% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.98% share, registered an increase of 7.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.36% share, down 18.97% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.16%, recording a month-on-month increase of 44.44%.