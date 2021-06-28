The UK technology industry registered a 5.7% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 5.34% in May 2021 compared with April 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.85% share in May 2021, recording decrease of 0.43% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK technology industry in May 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66.68% in May 2021, an 8.16% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.74% share, an increase of 21.91% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.17%, registering an 8.74% decline from April 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.71%, down 9.38% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 66.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

Comcast posted 134 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 14.53% over the previous month, followed by CGI Group with 126 jobs and a 12500% growth. Vodafone Group with 113 IT jobs and Yelp with 93 jobs, recorded a 1.8% growth and a 287.5% increase, respectively, while International Business Machines recorded a 3.13% decline with 62 job postings during May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.77%, up by 11.72% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.95% share, a decline of 20.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.46% share, up 11.29% over April 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.81%, recording a month-on-month decline of 46.43%.