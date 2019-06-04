Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2019 worth $489.39m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.2% over the previous month and a drop of 41.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $832.59m.

The UK held a 5.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.27bn in April 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 33 deals during April 2019, marking a decrease of 15.4% over the previous month and a drop of 15.4% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 95% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $464.79m, against the overall value of $489.39m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Salesforce.Com’s $300m acquisition of Salesforce.org EMEA.

In second place was the $92m stake acquisition of FutureLearn by SEEK and in third place was Integrate’s $34m acquisition of Akkroo.

The $25m stake acquisition of Crave Interactive by True Digital & Media Platform and Adept Technology Group’s acquisition of Advanced Computer Systems Group for $13.79m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

