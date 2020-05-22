Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2020 worth $120.95m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 87.4% over the previous month and a drop of 89% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.1bn.

The UK held a 1.1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $11.14bn in April 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 22 deals during April 2020, marking a decrease of 62.7% over the previous month and a drop of 47.6% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.42% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $120.26m, against the overall value of $120.95m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MRI Software’s $104.16m acquisition of Castleton Technology

2) The $10.38m acquisition of Thingstream by u-blox

3) Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s $5.72m acquisition of Velocimetrics

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

