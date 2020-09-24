Total technology industry M&A deals in August 2020 worth $1.16bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 85.6% over the previous month and a drop of 61.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.01bn.

The UK held a 1.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $62.48bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 37 deals during August 2020, marking a decrease of 11.9% over the previous month and a drop of 5.1% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.15bn, against the overall value of $1.16bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The merger of RWS and SDL for $1.12bn

2) The $9.78m acquisition of Glamorgan Telecom by Onecom

3) VitalHub’s $8.01m acquisition of Transforming Systems

4) The $6m asset transaction with SmartSpace Software by Four Winds Interactive UK

5) VitalHub’s acquisition of Intouch with Health for $5.08m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

