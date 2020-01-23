Total technology industry M&A deals in December 2019 worth $817.7m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_12_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 679.5% over the previous month and a drop of 21.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.04bn.

The UK held a 4.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $17.03bn in December 2019.

Do you believe Huawei is a national security threat to the UK? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 42 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 10.6% over the previous month and a rise of 5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $804.86m, against the overall value of $817.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $506.63m acquisition of Wireless Infrastructure Group

2) The $129.93m acquisition of Zynstra by NCR

3) GCI Network Solutions’ $106.83m acquisition of Nasstar

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $43.05m acquisition of MARCO by ATS Automation Tooling Systems

5) SmartWater Technology’s acquisition of Perimeter Intruder Detection for $18.43m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.