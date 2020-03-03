Total technology industry M&A deals in January 2020 worth $480.03m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 41.3% over the previous month and a drop of 55.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.08bn.

The UK held a 1.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $25.76bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 32 deals during January 2020, marking a decrease of 27.3% over the previous month and a drop of 22% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $467.17m, against the overall value of $480.03m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CityFibre’s $259.92m acquisition of Bolt Pro Tem and FibreNation

2) The $129m acquisition of M Three Corporate Consulting by John Wiley & Sons

3) CCL Industries’ $30.67m acquisition of I.D.&C. World Holdco and IDentilam

4) The $28.65m acquisition of Excitech by Addnode Group

5) Tremor International’s acquisition of Unruly Group for $18.94m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.