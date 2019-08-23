Total technology industry M&A deals in July 2019 worth $36.86m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_7_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 96.4% over the previous month and a drop of 96.04% when compared with the last 12-month average of $929.67m.

The UK held a 0.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $14.51bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during July 2019, marking a decrease of 37% over the previous month and a drop of 27.5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $36.85m, against the overall value of $36.86m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GoCo Group’s $15.59m acquisition of This Is The Big Deal

2) The $14.94m acquisition of Logical Glue by Temenos

3) BabyTree Group Hong Kong’s $6.32m acquisition of Future Chaser

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.