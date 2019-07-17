Total technology industry M&A deals in June 2019 worth $952.41m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_6_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 64.7% over the previous month and a rise of 2.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $927.26m.

The UK held a 2% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $48.93bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 43 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 2.3% over the previous month and a rise of 7.5% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.8% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $902.67m, against the overall value of $952.41m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was JPJ Group’s $623.05m asset transaction with Gamesys.

In second place was the $100.3m acquisition of Thoughtonomy by Blue Prism Group and in third place was CGI Group Holdings Europe’s $99.28m acquisition of Scisys.

The $53.36m asset transaction with De La Rue by Assa Abloy and The Panoply’s acquisition of FutureGov for $26.68m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.