Total technology industry M&A deals in June 2020 worth $506.73m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 97.4% over the previous month and a drop of 78.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.39bn.

The UK held a 2.1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.48bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 35 deals during June 2020, marking an increase of 34.6% over the previous month and a drop of 10.3% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 97.7% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $495.15m, against the overall value of $506.73m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.)’s $353.08m acquisition of Moka International

2) The $70.5m acquisition of Eclipse Legal Systems by Access UK

3) HelpSystems’ $37.43m acquisition of Boldon James

4) The $17.45m acquisition of Elogbooks Facilities Management and Elogbooks Facilities Services by Marlowe

5) Digital Virgo’s asset transaction with DOCOMO Digital for $16.69m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

