Total technology industry M&A deals in May 2019 worth $1.92bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 69.9% over the previous month and a rise of 161.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $736.03m.

The UK held a 10.1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $19.11bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 40 deals during May 2019, marking an increase of 11.1% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.04% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $1.89bn, against the overall value of $1.92bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Ion Investment Group’s $1.76bn acquisition of Acuris Group.

In second place was the $64.47m acquisition of Microgen Financial Systems by Moscow Bidco and in third place was Mpac Group’s $22.74m acquisition of Lambert Automation.

The $22.53m acquisition of eProp Services by Tosca Acquisition and Mercell Holding’s acquisition of EU Supply for $20.81m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

