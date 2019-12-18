Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2019 worth $3.01bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 17.8% over the previous month and a rise of 176.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.09bn.

The UK held a 9.1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $33.15bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 46 deals during November 2019, marking an increase of 24.3% over the previous month and a rise of 15% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.01bn, against the overall value of $3.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tencent Holdings’ $2.97bn acquisition of Sumo Group

2) The $27.3m acquisition of Sold Out Sales & Marketing by Toadman Interactive

3) TrueCommerce’s $7.41m acquisition of Netalogue Technologies

4) The $7.28m acquisition of Obsidian Solutions by Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

5) Induction Healthcare’s acquisition of Horizon Strategic Partners for $3.22m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

