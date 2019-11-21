Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2019 worth $2.56bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_10_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 814.3% over the previous month and a rise of 179.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $916.55m.

The UK held a 9.03% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $28.34bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 37 deals during October 2019, marking a decrease of 9.8% over the previous month and a drop of 9.8% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $2.56bn, against the overall value of $2.56bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group

2) The $88.48m acquisition of Novosco by Cancom

3) Access Intelligence’s $5.53m acquisition of Face US and Fenix Media

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.