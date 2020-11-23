Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2020 worth $256.66m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 99.4% over the previous month and a drop of 95.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.19bn.

The UK held a 0.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $82.59bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 44 deals during October 2020, marking an increase of 25.7% over the previous month and a rise of 12.8% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 96.8% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $248.31m, against the overall value of $256.66m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackLine’s $150m acquisition of Rimilia Europe

2) The $30m acquisition of Delta Financial Systems by Bravura Solutions

3) Thunderful Publishing’s $29.73m acquisition of Coatsink Software

4) The $28.49m acquisition of BREATHE by Elmo Software

5) Proact IT Group’s acquisition of Cetus Solutions for $10.09m.

