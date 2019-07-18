Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $4.78bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 302.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 91.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.5bn.

The UK held a 5.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $82.77bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 124 deals during Q2 2019, marking a rise of 2.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 3.3% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $4.18bn, against the overall value of $4.78bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Ion Investment Group’s $1.76bn acquisition of Acuris Group.

In second place was the $771.85m acquisition of Unicorn Investment by JMU and in third place was Humber Bidco’s $734.7m acquisition of KCOM Group.

The $623.05m asset transaction with Gamesys by JPJ Group and Salesforce.Com’s acquisition of Salesforce.org EMEA for $300m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.