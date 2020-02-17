Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $3.48bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.75bn.

The UK held a 4.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $76.38bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 127 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 15.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 0.8% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.29bn, against the overall value of $3.48bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cellnex Telecom’s $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group

2) The $506.63m acquisition of Wireless Infrastructure Group by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

3) NCR’s $129.93m acquisition of Zynstra

4) The $106.83m acquisition of Nasstar by GCI Network Solutions

5) Cancom’s acquisition of Novosco for $88.48m.

