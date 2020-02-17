Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $3.48bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.75bn.
The UK held a 4.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $76.38bn in Q4 2019.
In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 127 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 15.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 0.8% over the last four-quarter average.
The UK technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.29bn, against the overall value of $3.48bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Cellnex Telecom’s $2.46bn asset transaction with Arqvia Group
2) The $506.63m acquisition of Wireless Infrastructure Group by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
3) NCR’s $129.93m acquisition of Zynstra
4) The $106.83m acquisition of Nasstar by GCI Network Solutions
5) Cancom’s acquisition of Novosco for $88.48m.
Verdict deals analysis methodology
This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.
GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.