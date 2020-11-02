Total technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020 worth $299.51m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 86.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 92.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.1bn.

The UK held a 0.8% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $36.08bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 27 deals during Q3 2020, marking a drop of 12.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 22.9% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry private equity deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 92.8% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $277.91m, against the overall value of $299.51m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Oaktree Capital Management’s $127.41m private equity deal with Zzoomm

2) The $102.4m private equity deal with Connexin by Whitehelm Capital

3) DIF Core Infrastructure Fund II’s $29.77m private equity deal with The 4th Utility

4) The $10.5m private equity deal with Evaluate by HgCapital Trust

5) Business Growth Fund’s private equity deal with Fusion Workshop for $7.84m.

