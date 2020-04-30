Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019 worth $7.1bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 156.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 84% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.86bn.

The UK held a 22.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $32.07bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 31 deals during Q4 2019, marking a drop of 11.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 26.2% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.06bn, against the overall value of $7.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Surf Buyer’s $3.95bn private equity deal with Sophos

2) The $3bn private equity deal with MagicLab by The Blackstone Group

3) LDC (Managers)’s $59.38m private equity deal with Commsworld

4) The $38.63m private equity deal with Stellium Datacenters by Eram Capital Advisors and Tiger Infrastructure Partners

5) Maven Capital Partners UK and Maven Investor Partners’ private equity deal with LIMA Networks for $14.74m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

