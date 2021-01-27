Total technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020 worth $7.41bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2375.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 188.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.57bn.

The UK held a 13.5% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $54.91bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 49 deals during Q4 2020, marking a rise of 75% over the previous quarter and a rise of 48.5% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry private equity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 97.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $7.2bn, against the overall value of $7.41bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

2) The $2.38bn private equity deal with Talktalk Telecom Group by Toscafund Asset Management

3) Concorde Bidco and Francisco Partners’ $1.45bn private equity deal with CDK Global Holdings (UK)

4) The $528.64m private equity deal with Capita by Montagu Private Equity

5) Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge’s private equity deal with Exclaimer for $134.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

