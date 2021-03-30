UK technology industry saw a rise of 10.37% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 149 deals worth $8.18bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 135 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 77 deals, which accounted for 51.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 55 deals, followed by private equity with 17 transactions, respectively accounting for 36.9% and 11.4% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $6.79bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.01bn and $379.52m respectively.

UK technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $7.66bn, against the overall value of $8.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $484.14m private equity deal with Aquila Heywood by SCSp and BlackRock Long Term Private Capital

3) Cision’s $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective

4) The $417.57m private equity deal with Node4 by Providence Equity Partners

5) CrowdStrike Holdings’ acquisition of Humio for $400m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.