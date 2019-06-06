Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019 worth $340.13m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 79.5% over the previous month and a drop of 26.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $463.52m.

The UK held a 3.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.85bn in April 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 55 deals during April 2019, marking an increase of 19.6% over the previous month and a rise of 10% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.6% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $168.54m, against the overall value of $340.13m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was Acequia Capital Management, Augmentum Fintech, B&Y Venture Partners, Crane Venture Partners, CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, Fin Venture Capital, IDInvest Partners, M12, Plug and Play Tech Center, Salesforce Ventures, SBI Investment, Talis Capital, TempoCap, Tuesday Capital and Wellington Partners Venture Capital’s $50m venture financing of Onfido.

In second place was the $33m venture financing of A Cloud Guru by AirTree Ventures, Elephant Partners and Summit Partners and in third place was Blenheim Chalcot and Legal & General Group’s $32.8m venture financing of Salary Finance.

The $32.74m venture financing of Cytora by Cambridge Innovation Capital, EQT Ventures and Parkwalk Advisors and BECO Capital, FJ Labs, Niklas Ostberg, Partech Partners and Target Global’s venture financing of Surge Ventures for $20m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

