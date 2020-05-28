Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020 worth $479.32m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.9% over the previous month and a rise of 25.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $381.12m.

The UK held a 5.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.35bn in April 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 70 deals during April 2020, marking a decrease of 1.4% over the previous month and a rise of 16.7% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 38.2% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $183.07m, against the overall value of $479.32m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ABN AMRO Ventures, Accel, IQ Capital Partners, Partech, Salesforce Ventures and Warburg Pincus’ $80m venture financing of Privitar

2) The $40m venture financing of Glassbox by Brighton Park Capital, CE Ventures, Gefen Capital, Ibex Investors and Updata Partners

3) Minden Worldwide and Vollin Holdings’ $37.49m venture financing of Truphone

4) The $13m venture financing of Yapily by HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Lakestar Capital and LocalGlobe

5) Guinness Asset Management, Maven Capital Partners UK and Stephens Capital Partners’ venture financing of Push Technology for $12.58m.

