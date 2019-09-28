Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $136.14m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54.2% over the previous month and a drop of 71.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $481.7m.

The UK held a 2.04% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.66bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 31 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 50% over the previous month and a drop of 42.6% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.5% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $67.43m, against the overall value of $136.14m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Merian Chrysalis Investment, NVM Private Equity and Praetura Ventures’ $18.13m venture financing of Sorted

2) The $17.6m venture financing of Yopa Property by Alistair Barclay, DMG ventures and Grosvenor Hill Ventures

3) Makers Fund’s $12m venture financing of FACEIT

4) The $10m venture financing of Hero Towers by DIP Capital, Iain McDonald, S28 Capital, Sir Dickson Poon, Vectr Ventures and Yasunobu Kyogoku

5) Robin Tombs’ venture financing of Yoti for $9.7m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

