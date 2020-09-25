Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020 worth $211.36m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_8_2020_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 68.4% over the previous month and a drop of 49.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $419.23m.

The UK held a 2.3% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.27bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 50 deals during August 2020, marking a decrease of 26.5% over the previous month and a drop of 20.6% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 50.2% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $106.08m, against the overall value of $211.36m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Pinnacle Investment Partners, Rho Ventures and Runway Growth Capital’s $35m venture financing of CloudPay

2) The $30m venture financing of Lumeon by Amadeus Capital Partners, Endeavour Vision, Gilde Investment Management, IPF Management, LSP Health Economics Fund 2, MTIP MedTech Innovation Partners and Optum Ventures

3) Abramovich, GEM Capital and Norma Investments’ $20m venture financing of 110 Industries

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $13.08m venture financing of Wejo by DIP Capital

5) Station 13’s venture financing of Framework Labs for $8m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.