Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019 worth $242.62m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 26.5% over the previous month and a drop of 48.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $474.62m.

The UK held a 2.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 53 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 11.7% over the previous month and a drop of 7.02% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 43.6% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $105.84m, against the overall value of $242.62m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) IDInvest Partners’ $50m venture financing of Ogury

2) The $20m venture financing of Solve HQ by Advancit Capital, Elisabeth Murdoch, Lightspeed Management Company and Upfront Ventures

3) Digital East Fund 2013SICAR, Gapminder VC, LAUNCHub Ventures and OTB Ventures’ $14m venture financing of FintechOS

4) The $11.5m venture financing of Current Health by Legal & General Group, MMC Ventures, Par Equity and Scottish Investment Bank

5) Umbra Capital Partners’ venture financing of Hastee Pay for $10.34m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.