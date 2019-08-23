Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $296.09m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_7_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 25.2% over the previous month and a drop of 38.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $478.32m.

The UK held a 4.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 60 deals during July 2019, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 15.4% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 37.9% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $112.09m, against the overall value of $296.09m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Eagle Proprietary Investments and Insight Partners’ $55m venture financing of ContractPod Technologies

2) The $16.09m venture financing of Paragraf by Amadeus Capital Partners, Cambridge Enterprise, IQ Capital Partners and Parkwalk Advisors

3) Index Ventures, Lightspeed Management Company and Salesforce Ventures’ $16m venture financing of WhiteHat Group

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $15m venture financing of Orange Money by Liquidity Capital

5) NAB Ventures and Octopus Ventures’ venture financing of Digital Shadows for $10m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.