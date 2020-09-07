Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020 worth $669.58m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_7_2020_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 156.6% over the previous month and a rise of 71.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $389.67m.

The UK held a 7.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.84bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 68 deals during July 2020, marking an increase of 9.7% over the previous month and a rise of 7.9% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 50.5% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $338.37m, against the overall value of $669.58m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) One Equity Partners’s $200m venture financing of Infobip

2) The $50m venture financing of IVXS by Balderton Capital (UK), Index Ventures and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

3) Breega Capital, Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille and Eight Roads Ventures’ $37.68m venture financing of Digital Moneybox

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $25.7m venture financing of Drover by AutoTech Ventures, BP Ventures, Channel four Ventures, Cherry Ventures, Forward Partners, Partech Ventures, Rider Global, RTP Global, Target Global and Version One Ventures

5) Balderton Capital, Latitude Ventures, Northzone Ventures and QED Investors’ venture financing of Wagestream Technology for $24.98m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.